Library Cards and Library Books and Art

Leave a reply

Some time back I bought a supply of yellow and white library check-out cards – the old kind where you used to fill in your name and the librarian stamped it with her date stamp. I know they are still in use out in the library world, because they are still being sold, but my library uses the bar code and the computer now.

Anyway, I like their associations and I like using them for all kinds of projects and just for note card reminders, too. (You can buy them online from library supply companies. They are inexpensive and sturdy).

Anyway. One of the things I do as part of my poetry writing is to cut out random phrases from discarded books (yes, I get them from my library, too!). They look like this when they are in use for that purpose:

PO 9-6-19 #3

After I have wrung them dry of poetry ideas I turn them into collages. I’ve done different things with them over time but here is the latest incarnation. All I did was scrape paints over them, using the corrugations of the pasted-on print to help make a pattern.

I like the look of them. I guess I might be starting a collection.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.