Library Cards and Library Books and Art

Some time back I bought a supply of yellow and white library check-out cards – the old kind where you used to fill in your name and the librarian stamped it with her date stamp. I know they are still in use out in the library world, because they are still being sold, but my library uses the bar code and the computer now.

Anyway, I like their associations and I like using them for all kinds of projects and just for note card reminders, too. (You can buy them online from library supply companies. They are inexpensive and sturdy).

Anyway. One of the things I do as part of my poetry writing is to cut out random phrases from discarded books (yes, I get them from my library, too!). They look like this when they are in use for that purpose:

After I have wrung them dry of poetry ideas I turn them into collages. I’ve done different things with them over time but here is the latest incarnation. All I did was scrape paints over them, using the corrugations of the pasted-on print to help make a pattern.

I like the look of them. I guess I might be starting a collection.