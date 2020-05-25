I had the idea to make a picture with a man in a suit in it, and I did.
I started work on this image during one of the mixed media classes in the series I taught in early 2020 and finished it at home.
Acrylics and collage, 20″ x 16″, February 2020.
Looks like Bob!
This is magnificent! I like everything about this painting but I especially like the way the blue of the figure seems to glow and radiate.
For some reason this makes me think of how he has spent 41 years at work wearing a suit as the required clothing through most of it. OMG.
Thank you. I had the idea for this painting in my head for a while before I did it. I do like making people and their clothing, and I thought blue would make him stand out.
Dapper! (K)