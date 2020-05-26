Minuscule Illustrations: Album

In October 2017 I came across an internet blog challenge for a story written in two sentences. I wrote a story. Liking the format, I did another one. Another one. And another.
Quite a few stories later, I had enough for a book. Not only did I have stories, but I had written a short poem and created a brush and India ink illustration for each one as well.
The result was Minuscule, published in 2018. I’m now going to show you the book illustrations as an ongoing feature on this blog, once a week. I’ll link back to the story (they have been published one by one on my poetry blog).
If you want to hold the entire book in your hand, the print version is available on Amazon.
“Album” is the name of the story…
I like your use of the word “cherish”–we give so much power to things that should have disappeared long ago. (K)
I remember the story and think the illustration is perfect. I like the way the new memory is visually reframed and the expression on the protagonist’s face indicates that doing so has been satisfying.
Yes. And in recent months, even before the virus, I have been so shocked by how many things I have cherished out of habit, or simply just not noticing them. A lot of mental clean out going on these days.
Thank you. I think I might have been working out some childhood issues with this story!
Tough but necessary in these times.