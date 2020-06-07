You may remember that I’ve done some illustration work for the online fiction magazine Fictive Dream. I love working for editor Laura Black and I also love being involved in the world of short fiction in this way. I’ve found the process of reading a story and turning it to something visual to be really satisfying in a way I can’t quite describe – there’s the challenge of “seeing” what the words say and then conveying it that I love.

Recently Laura asked me if I would illustrate an upcoming story for the magazine. Given the world situation at the time she asked me, in April, I was not focusing very well and it seemed to me that coming up with an illustration that would do justice to a story was just beyond me.

As with another story I worked on at that time, I searched my archives to see if anything might fill the bill. I have literally thousands of images of my artworks dating back twenty years and I thought I might find something there to work from.

Contrary to my usual practice, I did not want to read the story itself, feeling that doing so would cause me to restrict the possibilities and overlook something that might work. Therefore, I asked her for a general idea of what she was looking for. It worked out well – I was able to come up with a variety of images of wildly differing subjects.

I sent Laura a selection of images. It so happened that I did not have anything for the story she was thinking of, but there was one that worked for a different story, La Petite Mort, by Louis Gallo.

Here is the image she chose, a mail art postcard:

But, as you may remember from previous posts I have done on illustrating for Fictive Dream, the layout of the image needs to be landscape-oriented, not portrait. Laura was thinking of simply turning the image on its side. But I felt I could give her a better set of options.

I tried some digital collaging techniques and, using my original image, created some digital collages that fit the size and orientation parameters. Here they are:

I sent the assortment to Laura and she liked the idea, choosing one to illustrate the story.

Now it’s up to you:

Go to Fictive Dream and read the story – see which one Laura chose and how it fits the story…

