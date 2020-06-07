La Petite Mort

You may remember that I’ve done some illustration work for the online fiction magazine Fictive Dream. I love working for editor Laura Black and I also love being involved in the world of short fiction in this way. I’ve found the process of reading a story and turning it to something visual to be really satisfying in a way I can’t quite describe – there’s the challenge of “seeing” what the words say and then conveying it that I love.

Recently Laura asked me if I would illustrate an upcoming story for the magazine. Given the world situation at the time she asked me, in April, I was not focusing very well and it seemed to me that coming up with an illustration that would do justice to a story was just beyond me.

As with another story I worked on at that time, I searched my archives to see if anything might fill the bill. I have literally thousands of images of my artworks dating back twenty years and I thought I might find something there to work from.

Contrary to my usual practice, I did not want to read the story itself, feeling that doing so would cause me to restrict the possibilities and overlook something that might work. Therefore, I asked her for a general idea of what she was looking for. It worked out well – I was able to come up with a variety of images of wildly differing subjects.

I sent Laura a selection of images. It so happened that I did not have anything for the story she was thinking of, but there was one that worked for a different story, La Petite Mort, by Louis Gallo.

Here is the image she chose, a mail art postcard:

Postcard marionette figure 3-1801

But, as you may remember from previous posts I have done on illustrating for Fictive Dream, the layout of the image needs to be landscape-oriented, not portrait. Laura was thinking of simply turning the image on its side. But I felt I could give her a better set of options.

I tried some digital collaging techniques and, using my original image, created some digital collages that fit the size and orientation parameters. Here they are:

 

I sent the assortment to Laura and she liked the idea, choosing one to illustrate the story.

Now it’s up to you:

Go to Fictive Dream and read the story – see  which one Laura chose and how it fits the story…

Now that you’ve viewed the art, here’s more info if you are interested in seeing past works of illustration for Fictive Dream – I’ve given a few links and if you want to know more, search my blog under the topic: Fictive Dream. 

September Slam 2018

Flash Fiction February 2019

Flash Fiction February 2020

Revisits 2019

And…here are links to the events at the magazine’s site, Fictive Dream.

Flash Fiction February 2019

Flash Fiction February 2020

Revisits

