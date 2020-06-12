Paper Dolls and Paper Doll Animals

6 Replies

I made these in December 2019 and mailed them to a friend.

I’ve made plenty of paper dolls but no animals, until now.

6 thoughts on “Paper Dolls and Paper Doll Animals

  4. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I’ve had a thing for paper dolls since I was young. I have made a lot of them and also had those purchased ones with the clothes you folded tabs around the figure to keep them on.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.