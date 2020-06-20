Getty Cottage and Powerhouse

Did I show you these before? If so, I apologize. And if not, here they are.

Two buildings from the Norristown Farm Park/Norristown State Hospital. You may remember we often walk in this park, which is the former farm associated with the adjacent state mental hospital. (If you want to see related posts, look on my personal blog, Sometimes You Get So Confused, and search under Norristown .)

In the past, it was thought beneficial for patients to do healthy outdoor work, if they were able. After that practice changed in the 1970’s the farm became a county park (though it is still farmed by contract farmers) and the hospital is in the process of shutting down, though there are still a few patients and many shuttered buildings on the site.

I’ve written many posts on these sites and I’ve done a lot of artworks related to them as well. Here are two drawings.

Getty Cottage is a building near the Farm Park’s entrance dating, I think, from before the land was used by the hospital. I like its simple look.

The power house for the hospital is located some distance from Getty Cottage on the border of the hospital/farm park grounds. For some reason I am fascinated by its austere functional appearance.

I did these drawings in my 8″ x 8″ page sketchbook in May, 2020.

and here is the drawing: