Here are a couple of artist trading cards featuring line drawings, plus an item done on a library card, from April 2020. Take a look.

This one features a drawing I did on a scrap of paper and later affixed to a card, along with some other papers.

ATC small green and blue scene01

 

Here is a tiny drawing I did as a try-out for an illustration I did some time ago. It was on another piece of paper that I cut out and glued to the cardboard backing, plus taking the opportunity to add more detail to it.

ATC small house and car 4-2002

 

Here is a lugubrious fellow lurking. That’s pretty much all I know about him. Done in acrylic paints with pen-drawn features.

Library card befuddled man 4-2003

3 thoughts on "ATC's Featuring Drawings

  2. donegallizdoyle

    Hi Claudia
    I’ve been out of the loop for months
    Just got back to WordPress
    How are you?
    Are you on Instagram? Would love to connect there if you are – I’m @lizdoyleartist
    Chat soon I hope
    Liz 🕉

