ATC’s Featuring Drawings

Here are a couple of artist trading cards featuring line drawings, plus an item done on a library card, from April 2020. Take a look.
This one features a drawing I did on a scrap of paper and later affixed to a card, along with some other papers.
Here is a tiny drawing I did as a try-out for an illustration I did some time ago. It was on another piece of paper that I cut out and glued to the cardboard backing, plus taking the opportunity to add more detail to it.
Here is a lugubrious fellow lurking. That’s pretty much all I know about him. Done in acrylic paints with pen-drawn features.
Lurking…a great word.
These are great. I am very taken with the visual texture of that blue-black area of the third ATC.