ATC’s from Leftovers

Sometimes you have a scrap of something you just know will come in handy, or is too good to let go of. It waits around until its turn comes. Here are a couple of examples.

This animal was originally just a random ink blob surrounding an odd-shaped white section (the head part). I immediately saw it as a head, but didn’t get around to doing anything with it until one night, the scrap fell out of my leftover box. I got out my pen and made him a body. Next stop – ATC.

This is a two for one leftover meal – the card was painted for another purpose but not used, and the legs were a try-out sketch for a bigger drawing. Put them together and here you have another ATC.