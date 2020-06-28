I took a photo of a street of houses, a car, and a person walking along with an umbrella from an overhead viewpoint, back in January 2020. I used it as a reference for this painting, which I did during the mixed media class I taught in Winter 2020.
The class was working on individual projects and I did not want to be forcing my attention on them without respite, so I gave myself a project to work on, too.
The painting is called “Light Rain”. Acrylics, 20″ x 16″, March 2020.
Looks cozy and lonely, with houses crouched together and neon undercurrent behind figures. Like those days.
As with much of your work, theres a story here. (K)