I took a photo of a street of houses, a car, and a person walking along with an umbrella from an overhead viewpoint, back in January 2020. I used it as a reference for this painting, which I did during the mixed media class I taught in Winter 2020.

The class was working on individual projects and I did not want to be forcing my attention on them without respite, so I gave myself a project to work on, too.

The painting is called “Light Rain”. Acrylics, 20″ x 16″, March 2020.

  1. Yul

    Looks cozy and lonely, with houses crouched together and neon undercurrent behind figures. Like those days.

