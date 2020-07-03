I recently showed you some stick figures I made in 2016 and updated in 2020. The project made me want to try some more figures. I will be showing you the results of those efforts over the next couple of weeks while describing the process and any changes I made.

Here is the first example of the recent stick figures I made, though it was the last one I did, and it’s created out of leftovers. Let’s call it Stick Animal.

What started me off on making an animal rather than a person was this knot on the wood. I thought it looked like an eye and I could not stop envisioning it as such.

I tried to figure out how to match it. I ended up taking a small piece of a thin stick and jamming it tight into a washer. Then I drilled out the “body” and inserted the “eye” into it, gluing it tight.

Spoiler alert, all the stick figurines I made in this project have arms, so I had some small stick pieces on hand. I took four sticks at random and nailed them to the body, not worrying about making them even – I was able to move the legs enough to adjust them to allow the animal to stand.

So far so good. I decided the animal needed a tail. I had saved the wire from some wirebound notebooks – I cut a piece, stretched it out, and nailed it to the animal.

Now it needed a mouth. This body part had to wait a while – I didn’t know what would be the right thing. Then one day I saw a red bottle cap on the ground. I picked it up, washed it, bent it in half, and nailed it to the animal. Now…he had a mouth with teeth!

I felt this animal was just as he should be. Here he is again.