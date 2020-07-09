Stick Ladies Part 2

I recently showed you some stick figures I made in 2016 and updated in 2020. The project made me want to try some more figures. I will be showing you the results of those efforts over the next couple of weeks while describing the process and any changes I made.
In this next group, I will show you the next phase of stick lady construction in my recent project. This group has attached arms and…attached heads. Yes. Just take a look.
As I have said before, I collected the body sticks, and for these, I was looking for moderately substantial branches. Once I had found what I wanted (testing them against rotten or decayed wood by banging them against a tree trunk to see if they broke) I sawed them into lengths and went through my dishwasher sanitizing process and let them dry.
I took a smaller-diameter stick and cut it into “head”-sized pieces, matching them with bodies.
Then I chose arms and attached them as before, first drilling a hole and them nailing them to the body.
I created features and clothing with my woodburning tool. I cut bases from a plank and painted them black.
Then I assembled them. Today I will show you two, in detail, and later on the other two, that I made in this way.
Using dowel screws I first attached the head and then connected the body to the base. I used differently-sized screws because it was important to get the proportions right. On my first try I chose screws that were too short for the “legs” portion and the figures look squat and ungainly. A longer screw corrected that problem.
Here are two figurines. They range in size from 16-18″ tall, all parts included.
Lady #3:
Lady #4:
I have two more to show you in a later post.
They’re regal!
Thank you, I like how they came out. I think they give off a good attitude.
In that early stage of construction, the figures looked a bit sinister – I suspect because they made me think of the Wicker Man – but that then underscores just how much personality and warmth you add when you create the details.
Love your idea of using the woodburner to make details. Awesome effect.
Thank you. I had a clear idea where I was going with them but in the end it is just chance how my hand forms the features. I lucked out with the expressions and I really like the way these look. Now…what next???
Thank you. I had done woodburning when I was a child and got this set a few years ago, using it to make those earlier figures. I really like doing it, and now that I have more time for this kind of project I want to do more with it.