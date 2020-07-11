Like a lot of people these days I’ve been doing some cleaning around the house. I had a painting I did on a large cradled board that I’d never been happy with. And oh dear, it was the second painting on that board that I could never come to feel good about.
I was ready to throw out the board, but…it was large and I hated to waste the money. So one afternoon I started painting over the past, as you might say, and ended up with this new direction.
I like it and I think it is the one that will stay.
“I Hope”
24″ x 36″, acrylics on masonite board, June 2020.
I like the colors and the lines that break it up. Very pretty!
I love this painting. It is so full of life and energy and I bet the fact it has been painted over twice adds depth to the layers of colour and visual texture.
Third time’s the charm.
Thank you!
Yes. The more layers, the more richness. I also used a roller on a lot of this and that lets the earlier layers shine through. Which I like.
Yes. I do believe in the number three. (Once just scratches the surface, two usually goes backwards, three consolidates and amplifies plus quite often a shot of way out there new ideas). And you know what, sometimes, I think I just like to keep on painting. Just doing the painting, my excuse is I want to improve the painting or change it, but maybe…I just like the feel of paint and paintbrush!
You’re welcome 🙂
A keeper. (K )
This is a beauty!
So intriguing. At first I thought it was a number of different pieces and wished you had done closeups of each of them. Finally realized it was one painting. I’d love to hear its story.