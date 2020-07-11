Like a lot of people these days I’ve been doing some cleaning around the house. I had a painting I did on a large cradled board that I’d never been happy with. And oh dear, it was the second painting on that board that I could never come to feel good about.

I was ready to throw out the board, but…it was large and I hated to waste the money. So one afternoon I started painting over the past, as you might say, and ended up with this new direction.

I like it and I think it is the one that will stay.

“I Hope”

24″ x 36″, acrylics on masonite board, June 2020.