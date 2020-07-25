Houses Near My House in Pen and Ink

Remember my TV time sketchbook? Here are some “neighbors” whose portraits I did in April, 2020. They are all houses in my local Wyncote, PA, neighborhood that I photographed on a walk.

Here are the houses:

And here is the page from my sketchbook:

Wyncote 4-20

Houses Near My House in Pen and Ink

  3. Claudia McGill Post author

    (Ooops, pressed send too soon) We have many older houses with lots of detail near me and there is always a new one I am considering for a portrait.

