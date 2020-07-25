Houses Near My House in Pen and Ink

Remember my TV time sketchbook? Here are some “neighbors” whose portraits I did in April, 2020. They are all houses in my local Wyncote, PA, neighborhood that I photographed on a walk.
Here are the houses:
And here is the page from my sketchbook:
Remember my TV time sketchbook? Here are some “neighbors” whose portraits I did in April, 2020. They are all houses in my local Wyncote, PA, neighborhood that I photographed on a walk.
Here are the houses:
And here is the page from my sketchbook:
Il love
THank you. I could draw houses all day long.
(Ooops, pressed send too soon) We have many older houses with lots of detail near me and there is always a new one I am considering for a portrait.