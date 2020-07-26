More Library Cards

If you have a stack of these blank cards, you could do a lot of things: play library, dream about the books you will check out at the library, think of a list of names that might be on the card (or what book title…?)

Or you might glue cut-out phrases/words to them that you will later use in writing poetry. And when you’ve done that, you might paint them.

That’s what I did in June, 2020. Take a look at this array.