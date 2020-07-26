More Library Cards

If you have a stack of these blank cards, you could do a lot of things: play library, dream about the books you will check out at the library, think of a list of names that might be on the card (or what book title…?)
Or you might glue cut-out phrases/words to them that you will later use in writing poetry. And when you’ve done that, you might paint them.
That’s what I did in June, 2020. Take a look at this array.
My school librarian had given me stacks of these cards when our school library went computerized. I used them in my class for years. I think I have some stored away in what remains of my teachers stuff. I will have to look for them.
They shimmer. (K)
I’d like to repeat what another fellow artist said to me once: ”haven’t met an artist who doesn’t subvert linear script in an artwork”. Or words to that effect. It’s almost a palimpsest.
Amazing! Love the layers of color with the words!
Thank you. I have a whole stack of these, now what to do with them? I just like to look at them, I guess. And make them, of course.
Yes, I try not to obliterate the words, meaningless as they are (since they were random phrases cut from books, to use as poetry inspiration, to start with…) I don’t remember how I got started on these but I’m collecting them now. Maybe I’ll put them together in a great big library card collage.
The layering is what does it, that and acrylic inks (love them, Wish I had met them earlier in life!)
I bought these from a library supply company and I use them for notes, or lists, or various art/writing purposes. I think mostly because they take me back to childhood and when I learned to read, this is how library cards looked.