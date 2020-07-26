More Library Cards

8 Replies

If you have a stack of these blank cards, you could do a lot of things: play library, dream about the books you will check out at the library, think of a list of names that might be on the card (or what book title…?)

Or you might glue cut-out phrases/words to them that you will later use in writing poetry. And when you’ve done that, you might paint them.

That’s what I did in June, 2020. Take a look at this array.

Library Cards 6-20a

8 thoughts on “More Library Cards

  1. Chela's Colchas y Mas

    My school librarian had given me stacks of these cards when our school library went computerized. I used them in my class for years. I think I have some stored away in what remains of my teachers stuff. I will have to look for them.

  3. petrujviljoen

    I’d like to repeat what another fellow artist said to me once: ”haven’t met an artist who doesn’t subvert linear script in an artwork”. Or words to that effect. It’s almost a palimpsest.

  6. Claudia McGill Post author

    Yes, I try not to obliterate the words, meaningless as they are (since they were random phrases cut from books, to use as poetry inspiration, to start with…) I don’t remember how I got started on these but I’m collecting them now. Maybe I’ll put them together in a great big library card collage.

  8. Claudia McGill Post author

    I bought these from a library supply company and I use them for notes, or lists, or various art/writing purposes. I think mostly because they take me back to childhood and when I learned to read, this is how library cards looked.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.