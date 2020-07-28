I recently made a couple of baby blankets. Here’s the first one, done in a slip stitch pattern, using a combination acrylic/wool blend. It’s pretty small as blankets go, maybe 26″ x 26″ or so, good for a stroller.

And here is the other one. It’s done in the same kind of yarn, but here I have done large stripes formed of small stripes, which gives an interesting color blend effect, I think, using garter stitch.

It’s larger, 36″ x 30″, I think, suitable for a crib or playpen sleep session.

Why did I make these and why am I showing them to you now? Because they are for my little granddaughter, my first grandchild, born yesterday, July 27, 2020.

Hello and welcome to Leona Lora!