I recently made a couple of baby blankets. Here’s the first one, done in a slip stitch pattern, using a combination acrylic/wool blend. It’s pretty small as blankets go, maybe 26″ x 26″ or so, good for a stroller.
And here is the other one. It’s done in the same kind of yarn, but here I have done large stripes formed of small stripes, which gives an interesting color blend effect, I think, using garter stitch.
It’s larger, 36″ x 30″, I think, suitable for a crib or playpen sleep session.
Why did I make these and why am I showing them to you now? Because they are for my little granddaughter, my first grandchild, born yesterday, July 27, 2020.
Hello and welcome to Leona Lora!
Beautifully and lovingly made!
Both have beautiful combinations of colour. I especially love the slip stitch blanket. Quite lovely.
This is not a poetry, but if you take a look and read on, you will understand why this post is here!
That’s wonderful. Congratulations to all of you.
Thank you. I have knitted since I was 8 years old and I’ve made a lot of things, but slip stitch is one technique I really like for the complexity in pattern it allows, and it’s also easy to do. I kind of went crazy on colors, I picked all the ones I liked (which was VERY MANY) and bought a couple of skeins of each, then worked out the patterns. I figure I can use the leftover on other projects (need an afghan? scarf? pet blanket?…)
Thank you. I did not do any knitting after my hand injury in 2012 until now – I put everything aside, got rid of my yarn, but kept all my needles and tools because…I thought one day I would take it up again. These projects make me want to make more things now…
Thank you. Her parents are thrilled and we are so happy she is here safe and sound.
Congratulations! Leona Lora will be the envy of the local babies with those blankets!
Thank you. From my experience a baby cannot have too many blankets and it’s nice to have a choice. Plus, I think handmade blankets and clothes and so on bring along a little bit of good karma and support. Helpful when you are just starting out in this world, I think!
Congratulations, Claudia. ❤️❤️ It’s always good to hear such news, but especially these days. I hope baby and mother are well. Your blankets are beautiful. You are so talented!
Love your colour choices.
Congratulations!!!! That is such wonderful news! Welcome to the world, Leona Lora! What a gorgeous name.
The blankets are superb. I love the patterns and colours. I always appreciated anything handmade for my babies and blankets are fantastic.
Congratulations!! I have to admit I’ve always been partial to garter stitch and stripes. I still have the handmade blankets made for my girls. (K)
Thank you. Everyone is doing fine, thanks for asking. I have been knitting since I was eight and my grandmother taught me when I was visiting her. I spent the week knitting up her scrap yarn into a snake and never looked back.
Thank you. I did not want to do “baby” colors. I chose a lot of yarns and sort of figured it out as I was going along.
Thank you. I had not knitted since my hand injury in 2012, but before that I had been doing it for decades. It was nice to get back into it again and I tried to choose simple patterns and let the color be the focus.
I wanted something simple so it would take shape pretty quickly (in case I didn’t like them and needed to try something else). And I wanted to use lots of colors. I like garter stitch too. It’s straightforward and also makes a nice cushiony blanket.