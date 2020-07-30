Color Them In

The postcards, completed in April 2020, started off as ink drawings. A couple of them were practice illustrations for my Minuscule short story book and one was just a drawing done out of my imagination. Anyway, I turned them into postcards and colored them with markers.
This is a really soothing activity at the end of a long day.
These are all fun illustrations. My brain has yet to decide whether I think the lady in the first illustration has shrunk or is some sort of Mrs Pepperpots figure or whether the milk carton is gigantic.