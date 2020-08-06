Print Post Cards

A while back, my friend Diane, a printer, posted a technique that caught my attention because of the attractive results, the ease of doing it, and the elements of serendipity inherent in it.

I tried it for myself, made some modifications to suit my particular situation, and even taught it to my students in the mixed media class I taught some months ago.

I made some prints, and this one I turned into a postcard and … mailed it to my friend Diane!

This postcard is a cropped piece from a sheet of watercolor paper. I was demonstrating different print techniques to my students in the above-mentioned mixed media class.