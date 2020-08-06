Print Post Cards

2 Replies

A while back, my friend Diane, a printer, posted a technique that caught my attention because of the attractive results, the ease of doing it, and the elements of serendipity inherent in it.

I tried it for myself, made some modifications to suit my particular situation, and even taught it to my students in the mixed media class I taught some months ago.

I made some prints, and this one I turned into a postcard and … mailed it to my friend Diane!

 

04082001

 

This postcard is a cropped piece from a sheet of watercolor paper. I was demonstrating different print techniques to my students in the above-mentioned mixed media class.

04082005

2 thoughts on “Print Post Cards

  1. Diane

    This just reminded me to include this info in something I am doing. Thank you. Will explain when we email. Xo

  2. memadtwo

    I like it! Kind of like a variation of monoprinting, for which I most often use wax paper. I bet that would work for this too. (K)

