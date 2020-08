I made these clay cubes in my studio clay class in late winter (early in 2020). They are not boxes, nor are they useful. They are just cube sculpture, about 2-3 inches on each side.

They can be stood on their sides or lie on their backs with the patterns on the upper side. Whatever you like.

Stoneware clay, fired at cone 6, various glazes, early 2020.

Here are some individual shots. I enjoyed making the various raised patterns.