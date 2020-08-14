Feathery Print Postcards

I made these two postcards in April 2020, by using the transfer print process as explained by my friend Diane Podolsky, though I use a modified version involving waxed paper (I know I’ve described it somewhere but if you want details let me know and I’ll do it again!)
I love the feathery look the printed lines have.
So you used wax paper as the paper you printed on? I love the look! XO
I like the quality of these prints. There’s a sort of ethereal and haunting atmosphere to them. I adore that sullen cat in the second piece.
Love these