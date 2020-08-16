A Postcard in a Second Life

As you know I often provide illustrations for Fictive Dream, an online short story magazine. I enjoy working with editor Laura Black and each story presents me with an interesting challenge: find or create an image that complements the author’s words and intentions.
Recently we’ve sometimes used images I had already on hand. This was the case for today’s story. Laura asked me for an image along these lines: For this story I was thinking of your postcards with text that’s obfuscated. Specifically poetry, or if you only have prose, then text that is not too obvious.
So I got to work and found some images for her. I choose a variety of things, even ones that don’t really fit, because she may see something there that works, or that I could use as a basis to amend or alter the original work using digital techniques.
Here are the ones I sent her. This group consists of postcards just as they were made, no alterations:
Here it is. Take a look and then read the story it illustrates, Poetry Reading by Louis Gallo, at Fictive Dream.
The collection of images you sent was so varied and colourful. I was looking for every reason to use the third one with giant lettering but more relevant were the images showing fragments of text. To me, the image I chose appeared most striking because of the broad blue and bright yellow lines. Overall the colours seemed to suit the morose mood of the stories narrator. Thank you, Claudia.