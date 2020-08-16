A Postcard in a Second Life

As you know I often provide illustrations for Fictive Dream, an online short story magazine. I enjoy working with editor Laura Black and each story presents me with an interesting challenge: find or create an image that complements the author’s words and intentions.

Recently we’ve sometimes used images I had already on hand. This was the case for today’s story. Laura asked me for an image along these lines: For this story I was thinking of your postcards with text that’s obfuscated. Specifically poetry, or if you only have prose, then text that is not too obvious.

So I got to work and found some images for her. I choose a variety of things, even ones that don’t really fit, because she may see something there that works, or that I could use as a basis to amend or alter the original work using digital techniques.

Here are the ones I sent her. This group consists of postcards just as they were made, no alterations:

This group includes items where I digitally altered or combined existing images:

After looking them over, Laura decided on one of the postcards from the first group, but she asked if it would be possible to flip it 180 degrees. Yes, it was possible, and I did so, also doing some slight resizing of the rectangle to make it fit the dimensions she needed for her purposes.

Here it is. Take a look and then read the story it illustrates, Poetry Reading by Louis Gallo, at Fictive Dream.