Music in Pen and Ink

Here are some small drawings of scenes involving music from various locations and times. I divided the 8″ x 8″ page of my sketchbook into 4 sections and used photos as my references.

I’ll give you some background on the photos and then you can look at the drawings.

*******

Top row: The duo who provided music for my art opening in 2018 at the Gallery at the JCC, Allentown, PA (the man on the left is a friend and art customer, along with his wife, who I have known for many years) — the second photo is the pianist who played music to accompany Thanksgiving lunch at the Hotel Bethlehem, 2018.

Bottom row: Two members of the “Ukestra”, an all-ukelele band that performed at an art fair put on by the Community Arts Center, Swarthmore, PA, 2018 – and an ensemble from William Allen HS, Allentown, PA, that played as part of the entertainment at a benefit art auction for the school’s art programs (I had donated 4 paintings to the event), either 2016 or 2017, I think.