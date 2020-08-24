Neighbors in Pen and Ink

Here are some drawings I did from photos I’ve taken of places near, or near-ish, to my house. I did the drawings in pen and ink in my 8″ x 8″ sketchbook in April 2020.
Top row: Rockledge, PA, near Rockledge Park; center of town looking on to Butler Avenue, Ambler, PA.
Bottom row: City, Allentown, PA; Keswick Avenue, Glenside, PA.
Love these, Claudia!
Thank you. I like drawing buildings. And the even the most ordinary site has so many interesting details. I enjoy going slowly over the structure and noticing them, as you must do when you are drawing!
I’ve always liked the details pen and ink give. Colour sometimes distracts. These are lovely.
I think you make quite ‘ordinary’ landscapes (from a photography point of view) look really fresh and interesting. I don’t think I could see the potential in the images that you obviously can.
Thank you. I’ve been too impatient in the past to do pen and ink, and I don’t know what has changed, but over the past couple of years I find it more and more relaxing to work slowly and gently with the pen, and to do the details. I agree, I love the black and white, with no color, and the challenge of making things make sense in the images just with pen marks.
Thank you. I think it comes from the fact that these pictures are of places I either know well or else know the general area well, so context to me is important (I don’t like doing photos I don’t care about the subject, never have). And I just really really like looking at all kinds of buildings, and have patience for a building where maybe not so much other subjects like flowers or landscapes. I also really like cars, machines, people if they are doing something, and furniture. But once again I think the key is, have an attachment of some sort to the image and you will always put something of yourself into it, I think.