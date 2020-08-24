Neighbors in Pen and Ink

Here are some drawings I did from photos I’ve taken of places near, or near-ish, to my house. I did the drawings in pen and ink in my 8″ x 8″ sketchbook in April 2020.

Top row: Rockledge, PA, near Rockledge Park; center of town looking on to Butler Avenue, Ambler, PA.

Bottom row: City, Allentown, PA; Keswick Avenue, Glenside, PA.