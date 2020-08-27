House, Chair, Soccer Ball

3 Replies

Some of you may know I have a personal blog, Sometimes You Get So Confused, in which I chronicle everyday things I do, here and there. And you may also know that I like to walk or run (mostly walk, these days) trails, and that my area is rich in places to do that.

In June my husband and I walked the entire length of the Perkiomen Rail Trail twice (twice, because for each segment, you have to retrace your steps to go back to where you parked…). This project meant we walked 40 miles along a scenic creek, mostly in the woods, but we also went through a couple of county parks and some towns.

One of those places was Schwenksville, PA. The trail ran behind buildings for a mile or more and there was lots to see. (If you want to read the blog post I did on this section of trail, look here.)

This house was one of the places we saw along the way. I loved the house color in contrast with the orange chair, and the dappled sunlight patterns almost hid the presence of the soccer ball under the chair. I snapped the photo with my phone. It’s just a photo I think has some interest to it, and I love the colors.

Perkiomen trail 6-14-20 orange chair and blue house Schwenksville PA

3 thoughts on “House, Chair, Soccer Ball

  2. Claudia McGill Post author

    Kind of funny, at first I did not notice the soccer ball, and then that was the most interesting part to me, saved the photo from just being “pretty”, I think.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.