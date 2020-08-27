House, Chair, Soccer Ball

Some of you may know I have a personal blog, Sometimes You Get So Confused, in which I chronicle everyday things I do, here and there. And you may also know that I like to walk or run (mostly walk, these days) trails, and that my area is rich in places to do that.

In June my husband and I walked the entire length of the Perkiomen Rail Trail twice (twice, because for each segment, you have to retrace your steps to go back to where you parked…). This project meant we walked 40 miles along a scenic creek, mostly in the woods, but we also went through a couple of county parks and some towns.

One of those places was Schwenksville, PA. The trail ran behind buildings for a mile or more and there was lots to see. (If you want to read the blog post I did on this section of trail, look here.)

This house was one of the places we saw along the way. I loved the house color in contrast with the orange chair, and the dappled sunlight patterns almost hid the presence of the soccer ball under the chair. I snapped the photo with my phone. It’s just a photo I think has some interest to it, and I love the colors.