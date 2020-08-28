What we need is a nice riveting confrontation

That’s what he says. I am not so sure. In fact, I would rather not, please.

Postcard made in April 2020. And if you are thinking you’ve seen this guy before, you have – or something very similar on a recent Minuscule illustration. When I did the pictures for those stories, I often made several versions before I was happy with one for the story. Not being one to throw anything away, I cut out the part of the non-chosen illustrations and saved them, with many of them appearing as mail art or ATC’s. As is this one right here.

Postcard what we need is a nice riveting confrontation 4-2003

