Glue It to a Card and Now It is a Postcard

Here are three postcards I made from odds and ends. In fact you may have already seen parts of these cards in previous posts. Anyway, I was doing a round-up of my inventory of parts and turning them into compositions with other elements.

Here are some examples for you to see what I mean. I finished the postcards in April, 2020.

7 thoughts on “Glue It to a Card and Now It is a Postcard

  3. Laura (PA Pict)

    These are fun. As was inevitable, I am drawn to the cat. My brain interprets him as being on the other side of a window frame but one of my kids asked if he had been hung, drawn, and quartered.

  4. Claudia McGill Post author

    Well I’m laughing. Love the hung drawn quartered interpretation. Very astute because of course he is quartered. I would tell you he has always been this way since creation, oddly enough. Thank goodness he does not seem bothered by his fragmented body and in fact I think he is one of the most together personalities around for a while, if you go with his expression. But of course he is a cat. And you know cats. They never go to pieces.

  5. Leonie Andrews

    These are fun. I think paint chips and their names are one of the greatest gifts to artists. I have just made a series of postcards during my Sunday night Art time zoom meeting using paint chips.

