Culvert and Ditch

I did this drawing back in May. Pen and ink in my 8″ x 8″ sketchbook.
The photo is a view of a culvert and vegetation-filled ditch that I crossed while walking on the Power Line Trail in Horsham, PA. I was intrigued by the scene as a series of patterns – that was the view I had of it as I walked along, looking almost straight down. This viewpoint flattened the composition and led to the drawing also being very flat. Which I liked, since, as I said, my first impression of it was as a pattern, not a 3-D scene with a perspective (I hope this is making sense).
Anyway, here it is – drawing and photo. First, side by side, and then larger, so you can see the details.
A heart! They’re everywhere!
Nice Drawing of Vegitation.
Thank you. I just followed the photo as best I could and I think that leads to getting a good image. Drawing without making judgements.
Yes, I noticed it too. Hidden in plain sight with so much going on around it.
Great attention to detail and use of mark-making to create all of that depth and visual texture.