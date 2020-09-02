Culvert and Ditch

I did this drawing back in May. Pen and ink in my 8″ x 8″ sketchbook.

The photo is a view of a culvert and vegetation-filled ditch that I crossed while walking on the Power Line Trail in Horsham, PA. I was intrigued by the scene as a series of patterns – that was the view I had of it as I walked along, looking almost straight down. This viewpoint flattened the composition and led to the drawing also being very flat. Which I liked, since, as I said, my first impression of it was as a pattern, not a 3-D scene with a perspective (I hope this is making sense).

Anyway, here it is – drawing and photo. First, side by side, and then larger, so you can see the details.