Allentown Drive-By Sketches 2

Back in June 2020 my husband and I took a drive through Allentown, PA, which is about an hour from our house. We had moved from a strict lockdown to one step less restrictive about a week bfore, I guess, and we wanted to see some new sights. So we got in the car for a drive (we did not leave the car on this trip) and I took photos through the window.

As we drove along on our way out of town, on a whim, I snapped the passing scene one photo after another as the car moved. I then did drawings of these photos. I’m going to be showing them over the next few posts.

I did not draw the scenes in the order they appeared on the street and I can’t remember how they lined up, anyway, so…don’t try to make sense of things.

I’ll just show you the scenes.

Here is another twosome – I did them in the beginning of the “project” before I had the idea of drawing the whole sequence. I was very careless with both of these pictures and did not try to follow details with much attention. This may have happened because, as with most of my drawing, I did these while watching TV at night.

Well, take a look, anyway. There are some good parts to these drawings, here and there, I think.

