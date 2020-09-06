Allentown Drive-By Sketches 4

Back in June 2020 my husband and I took a drive through Allentown, PA, which is about an hour from our house. We had moved from a strict lockdown to one step less restrictive about a week before, I guess, and we wanted to see some new sights. So we got in the car for a drive (we did not leave the car on this trip) and I took photos through the window.
As we drove along on our way out of town, on a whim, I snapped the passing scene one photo after another as the car moved. I then did drawings of these photos. I’m going to be showing them over the next few posts.
I did not draw the scenes in the order they appeared on the street and I can’t remember how they lined up, anyway, so…don’t try to make sense of things.
I’ll just show you the scenes.
This street had a mixture of building types along it – the section I photographed included several twins, a bar, and a large apartment building that I think might have been actually two separate structures side by side.
Here is a view of the right side of the apartment building. Now, I love drawing buildings and I love this building, so…I was very patient in doing this drawing. I really enjoyed trying to get the details without making it look fussy or too busy.
Super !
Thank you!