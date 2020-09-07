Allentown Drive-By Sketches 5

Back in June 2020 my husband and I took a drive through Allentown, PA, which is about an hour from our house. We had moved from a strict lockdown to one step less restrictive about a week before, I guess, and we wanted to see some new sights. So we got in the car for a drive (we did not leave the car on this trip) and I took photos through the window.
As we drove along on our way out of town, on a whim, I snapped the passing scene one photo after another as the car moved. I then did drawings of these photos. I’m going to be showing them over the next few posts.
I did not draw the scenes in the order they appeared on the street and I can’t remember how they lined up, anyway, so…don’t try to make sense of things.
I’ll just show you the scenes.
As I said in the previous post, I believe this apartment building is actually two separate entities owned differently, though built side by side. Clues are the difference in brick pointing between the two sides, the different front doors, the differences in landscaping, and the fact that the windows in this side that I am showing you today, the left side, have been replaced.
Just for fun here are the two halves:
and in my drawings:
I realize I left off the wavy ornamental ironwork under the windows on the right-side building. I remember thinking that to include it would take away from the paned windows, so I decided…to forget it!