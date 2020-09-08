Allentown Drive-By Sketches 6

Back in June 2020 my husband and I took a drive through Allentown, PA, which is about an hour from our house. We had moved from a strict lockdown to one step less restrictive about a week before, I guess, and we wanted to see some new sights. So we got in the car for a drive (we did not leave the car on this trip) and I took photos through the window.
As we drove along on our way out of town, on a whim, I snapped the passing scene one photo after another as the car moved. I then did drawings of these photos. I’m going to be showing them over the next few posts.
I did not draw the scenes in the order they appeared on the street and I can’t remember how they lined up, anyway, so…don’t try to make sense of things.
I’ll just show you the scenes.
I believe I mentioned there is a mix of structures on this street. Here are twin houses next door to the apartments (you can see the right side of the property at the left of the photo).
I love this style of house. They are found all over older neighborhoods in Allentown, still in use as family homes or in some cases, turned into apartments (my son rented the second floor of a similar house when he lived in the city some years back).
Anyway, they are efficient in layout and yet roomy, and they all have plenty of charm. Take a look at the drawing and see what you think.