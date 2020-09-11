Allentown Drive-By Sketches 9

Back in June 2020 my husband and I took a drive through Allentown, PA, which is about an hour from our house. We had moved from a strict lockdown to one step less restrictive about a week before, I guess, and we wanted to see some new sights. So we got in the car for a drive (we did not leave the car on this trip) and I took photos through the window.

As we drove along on our way out of town, on a whim, I snapped the passing scene one photo after another as the car moved. I then did drawings of these photos.

I realize that I can give you a little bit of a streetscape, now that I have gone through the drawings and photos, never mind what I said before.

Photos:

Drawings:

Hey, this project (and it did turn out to be a project, somewhere along the line…) was a lot of fun. I will certainly try something like this again.

 

 

