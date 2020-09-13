Thename of this painting expressed my feelings when I made it, and now, and always.
Acrylics on canvas, 20″ x 16″, July 2020.
Thename of this painting expressed my feelings when I made it, and now, and always.
Acrylics on canvas, 20″ x 16″, July 2020.
Love it.
Thank you. I return to this motif often, as I look back at my work over the years, a person raching to the sun – I guess in spite of everything, and while I don’t think I am a cynic I do expect very little from people as a group, individuals, though, there is no predicting, and maybe that is why I continue to hope.
Thanks. I needed to see this.
Truly lovely Claudia.
You are welcome. I feel these things, it helps to paint them. And maybe make them more real even to myself.