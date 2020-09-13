5 thoughts on “I Reach Out in Hope

  2. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I return to this motif often, as I look back at my work over the years, a person raching to the sun – I guess in spite of everything, and while I don’t think I am a cynic I do expect very little from people as a group, individuals, though, there is no predicting, and maybe that is why I continue to hope.

