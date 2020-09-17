This painting was made in July, 2020. Acrylics, 20″ x 16″.
This year has made me value the outdoors more than ever. Gardens, backyards, trails, woods: all of them have been companions and calm places for me. That is what this painting is talking about – I marvel at the healing a day, even an hour, outside can do for me.
I believe we all feel as you do, there is so much to be said for getting out. Beautiful post, I never take a day in this life for granted!
Thank you, I feel the same way, being able to get outside has been important to me all my life and as I get older, I am grateful for every day that comes along, and I am especially grateful for our natural world.
Amen to that! I love this painting!
I love the way that colourful landscape envelops the figure. Glorious textures in this piece too.
Thank you!
Thank you. I love walking in the middle of a field of flowers or plants. I feel it is a safe place and that time kind of stops. That is what I was thinking here.