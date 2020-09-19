Happenstance Art

I all but stumbled upon this art as I was walking down the street.
Take a look at these abstract compositions.
Here they are on the gallery wall…floor…pavement.
Yes, crosswalk stripes. I took these photos one early morning in July 2020. The time of day turned the white stripes bluish, and I left them that way, because I thought they all were so beautiful.
I saw these stripes in Jenkintown, PA, but you can see them anywhere. Art by happenstance. Stop and look!
I love everything about this post!
Thank you. I see these crosswalk patterns everywhere and it struck me how beautiful they are, and we walk right over them!
Love it, Claudia. Art is everywhere. All we have to do is look. (And you did!) 🙂
I thought this post might segue into a post about you transforming these abstract images into pen and ink illustrations. These offer even more lines and cracks than your usual sidewalk inspiration.
They remind me of leaf veins. wonderful! (K)
perfect! thanks for seeing that
You are amazing Claudia – I loved this post! You have such keen observation skills and you see things that many of us just walk by and miss!