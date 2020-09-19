Happenstance Art

I all but stumbled upon this art as I was walking down the street.

Take a look at these abstract compositions.

Here they are on the gallery wall…floor…pavement.

Yes, crosswalk stripes. I took these photos one early morning in July 2020. The time of day turned the white stripes bluish, and I left them that way, because I thought they all were so beautiful.

I saw these stripes in Jenkintown, PA, but you can see them anywhere. Art by happenstance. Stop and look!