I took this photo in July, 2020 at Norristown State Hospital, Norristown, PA. It’s a door on one of the mothballed buildings at the facility. (For more info on this site, look here.)

I love peeling paint, so this door caught my eye right away. And what about the reflection of the building across the way in the windows?

This hospital site has a long history. Now it is waiting for what happens next, with the marks and signs of its past still very clear for those who take the time to look.