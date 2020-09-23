Postcard – Lady looking at her hand

I say I made this postcard in April 2020, but really, it started off life as a print made with the Gelli plate in 2016.
It wandered around the studio, never feeling quite finished. Then one day I turned it the long direction and got right to work on it. Here is where it is now, and where it (I think) will stay.
Love it! I often do that too. I look at a piece and think, meh. Then I turn it around on each side and something else will offer itself up to me. But it was there all along. I just wasn’t looking at it properly.