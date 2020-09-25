Postcard – Red face checked dress lady

Here’s another postcard from the past now made into a new version.

Here is the 2016 version, a print with the Gelli plate:
Print #4 Postcard summer 2016

And here is the current (and I hope the last) version.

Postcard 7 x 5 red face checked dress lady 4-2001

1 thought on “Postcard – Red face checked dress lady

  1. agnesashe

    Despite the reds and orange, your lady looks a little melancholy perhaps. I hope that’s not a reflection of your own mood although with everything that’s going on in the world at the moment, it would be very understandable.

