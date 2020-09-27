Outdoor Art Day postcards from June, 2020

Here are a couple of postcards I made during an outdoor 451 Art session, the one we did back in June, 2020.

I am not usually good at focusing on my work when I am with a group. So I try to make small items, or work on project stages that do not require all my attention.

That’s why postcards are perfect for when I’m working with other people. These two are drawn in India ink with a bamboo brush (everything that is black)

Then I used colored inks, acrylic paint markers, and art markers to add color. Some of this work I did at the session and other parts I added later at my leisure.

I like the way they turned out.