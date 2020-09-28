More postcards from outdoor art time in June 2020

Here are a couple more postcards I made at the outdoor art session some friends and I held in my backyard in June, 2020.

Once again, they both include India ink and are drawn with a bamboo brush. As you can see, I left the first one in a simple black/white color scheme. I drew a lady holding her cat; that could be me. I have a cat I love very much.

The lady’s head in the second card – do I know her? No, I do not. But I feel she might be interesting to sit down with for a cup of coffee some day. I drew her in India ink and then added color with acrylic inks.

Shout out to my friend John G. I sent these cards, plus the two in the previous post, to him through the mail. All of them arrived in good shape. I encourage you to not only make postcards, but to send them! It’s fun for the sender and the receiver.

