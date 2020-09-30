Art and Poetry

If you follow my poetry blog you know that once a week I do a writing session (part of what I call the Poetry Marathon). I do all kinds of different things and take my inspirations as I find them. Or as I make them!

Back in June I took photos of items in my house and wrote about them – haiku, tanka, and shadorma forms. (Look here if you want to read the poems or learn more about the Marathon).

I liked the look of some of those photos. I decided to draw them. I printed out an assortment on paper, like this:

And then I took out my 8″ x 8″ sketchbook and drew each little square.

It was fun. Try it yourself. Let the ordinary shine.