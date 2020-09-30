Art and Poetry

If you follow my poetry blog you know that once a week I do a writing session (part of what I call the Poetry Marathon). I do all kinds of different things and take my inspirations as I find them. Or as I make them!
Back in June I took photos of items in my house and wrote about them – haiku, tanka, and shadorma forms. (Look here if you want to read the poems or learn more about the Marathon).
I liked the look of some of those photos. I decided to draw them. I printed out an assortment on paper, like this:
And then I took out my 8″ x 8″ sketchbook and drew each little square.
It was fun. Try it yourself. Let the ordinary shine.
I love the way you get inspiration from the mundane. Making the ordinary, extraordinary. It’s an inspiration to us all.
Love this, Claudia. The beauty of everyday things!
Thank you. The whole process, photos, writing, drawing, very enjoyable, and it is interesting to spotlight such ordinary things and then realize how many details they have, how they work, memories of using them, etc. A lot more to the everyday than we think!
Thank you. Once you get started on doing something like this where you really focus, soon you realize how much each object has in terms of associations, and design, and usefulness. It gave me a lot to think about and I will do this again.
Fabulous. I love these little studies of everyday objects. I always enjoy the strength of your mark-making.
Also, these pieces remind me of a drawing exercise I have had my own kids do: choose an object and draw some very small studies of close up areas of that object.
I liked making these little pictures for just this reason, the ability to concentrate on the cloe-up details, and of things that we often do not look at closely.