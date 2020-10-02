More Sidewalk Art: Eighteen

A while back I wrote a post about some artwork I did inspired by a book: Drawing Lab for Mixed-Media Artists: 52 Creative Exercises to Make Drawing Fun, by Carla Sonheim. (Look here for that post.) It’s turned into an ongoing series. I’ve been very inspired by the same subject – the cracks in the sidewalks under my feet.
Search this blog under the term “sidewalk art” to find earlier posts in the series.
My method is to take one photo and rotate it through a circle – that way I can do four drawings from one photo. Here is the source photo for the drawings done on 5/24/20:
and here are the drawings.
Yes, turning about source material is such a good idea. Each aspect is a new view – I do know this I just wish I would remember to do it more often. I think you’ve given us a fine example of how to do it.
When I teach art classes I often do a class where we take a photo reference and turn it upside down and then depict it in whatever way, just so that you don’t try to turn it rightside up, either in your mind (though this is hard) or in reality. It is really something to see what students do with this – and I think it trains the eye to follow what it sees rather than deciding what it thinks it is seeing.