Fading Remnants of Summer

This summer we grew zinnias in our front yard. You may remember that they are one of my three favorite flowers, the others being sunflowers and geraniums.

Anyway, it is October now, and they are coming to the end of their lives. I took these photos with my phone camera.

As a note, I recently took a Zoom class on phone photography techniques, and I learned about lenses for the phone camera. I have decided to buy an inexpensive macro lens, just because of these photos.

There is so much beauty and detail to these zinnias and I spent a bit of time examining them and marveling. They are exquisite to me in every phase of their existences and ask nothing of me, not even that I notice them or admire them – it is not their purpose. But I do see them and I am grateful for the pleasure they give me.

Anyway, I can’t capture any level of how beautiful a flower really is, but I can come closer – maybe give myself a zinnia memory to look at in the winter, as I prepare for spring? And maybe pay tribute to them through taking better portraits that I can show to others who can’t see them in person. I will check into those lenses today.

Take a look.