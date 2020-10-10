Stitchy Postcard #1

In August, 2020, I tried out stitching on paper – I had never done it before. Here is one result.

I took random offcuts and scraps of fabric and laid them on a piece of watercolor paper cut to postcard size. Then I stitched around them. That’s pretty much it.

I left the thread tails hanging from the card rather than clipping them. I liked the way it looked.

  • Here is the postcard as I scanned it, with the uncut threads on display.
  • Here is the postcard scan, cropped.
  • Here is the reverse side of the card showing the stitching.

15 thoughts on “Stitchy Postcard #1

  2. mim4mail

    That’s fun. I’ve done some stitching on paper and embroidery, too. I, also, did paper weaving back in the early 2000s. Results were good but took too much patience. I like your scanning the pieces. The threads as lines!

  8. Laura (PA Pict)

    That is really cool. I life the effect a lot. I have a friend who uses stitching on paper a lot with eco printed papers. I have tried stitching in paper a couple of times and enjoyed it.

  9. Marcy Erb

    I really like that you left the threads tailing off the paper – it expands the piece beyond the borders of the card!

  12. Claudia McGill Post author

    It’s really easy to do this. Use watercolor paper, because it is sturdy enough and yet the needle goes through it easily, and you can either free motion stitch or just use the regular setting. I scattered the fabric so I didn’t really care how it arranged itself but you could easily plan out a composition. It is a lot of fun and you never know what you are going to get.

  13. Claudia McGill Post author

    It’s really easy. Use watercolor paper because it is sturdy enough and yet the needle goes through it without difficulty. You could also stitch down other pieces of paper. Try it, it is relaxing.

  15. Claudia McGill Post author

    Yes, I like it too, I was going to trim them just out of habit and then I decided to leave them. They fly around the card so nicely, I think. Glad I did it this way.

