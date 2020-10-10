Stitchy Postcard #1

In August, 2020, I tried out stitching on paper – I had never done it before. Here is one result.
I took random offcuts and scraps of fabric and laid them on a piece of watercolor paper cut to postcard size. Then I stitched around them. That’s pretty much it.
I left the thread tails hanging from the card rather than clipping them. I liked the way it looked.
hand or machine stitched ?
That’s fun. I’ve done some stitching on paper and embroidery, too. I, also, did paper weaving back in the early 2000s. Results were good but took too much patience. I like your scanning the pieces. The threads as lines!
Machine.
Nice one!
Interesting. Never tried it either. I kind of like the finished look.
I was essentially asking for my crafty wife
I’ve never tried machine stitching on paper, but it works well. It looks like an underseascape. (K)
That is really cool. I life the effect a lot. I have a friend who uses stitching on paper a lot with eco printed papers. I have tried stitching in paper a couple of times and enjoyed it.
I really like that you left the threads tailing off the paper – it expands the piece beyond the borders of the card!
This was easy because I did it on the machine (just moving the paper around was fun, never mind the magic of stitched lines suddenly appearing!)
Thank you!
It’s really easy to do this. Use watercolor paper, because it is sturdy enough and yet the needle goes through it easily, and you can either free motion stitch or just use the regular setting. I scattered the fabric so I didn’t really care how it arranged itself but you could easily plan out a composition. It is a lot of fun and you never know what you are going to get.
It’s really easy. Use watercolor paper because it is sturdy enough and yet the needle goes through it without difficulty. You could also stitch down other pieces of paper. Try it, it is relaxing.
It is relaxing and easy. Using the machine was easier than I thought it would be.
Yes, I like it too, I was going to trim them just out of habit and then I decided to leave them. They fly around the card so nicely, I think. Glad I did it this way.