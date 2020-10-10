Stitchy Postcard #1

In August, 2020, I tried out stitching on paper – I had never done it before. Here is one result.

I took random offcuts and scraps of fabric and laid them on a piece of watercolor paper cut to postcard size. Then I stitched around them. That’s pretty much it.

I left the thread tails hanging from the card rather than clipping them. I liked the way it looked.

Here is the postcard as I scanned it, with the uncut threads on display.

Here is the postcard scan, cropped.

Here is the reverse side of the card showing the stitching.