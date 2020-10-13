More Fading Remnants of Summer

A few days ago I did a post featuring zinnias from my front yard. Vibrant all summer, now they are in their autumn look.

I love zinnias in all stages of their lives, and I enjoyed taking photos of them as they are now. I did wish I could get some better closeups, and you might remember me mentioning ordering a macro lens for my phone.

Well, that lens has arrived. Now, I bought a very economical package (three lenses, macro, fisheye, and wide angle) for about $17, so I was not expecting super crisp amazing closeups. I just hoped for something a little better.

I think I did better than that! I used the new lens this afternoon on the flowers. It was a bit windy, but I still think I got some nice shots. I can’t wait to try more macro phone photography!

Here are some pictures. These flowers are very near their end of blooming time.

But look. Some flowers are still soft and colorful, not quite ready to give in.

And others are just starting out on their blooming lives. Yes, even in October, in the waning of the season, there are new beginnings. How about this flower just opening?

And here are some just thinking about the day they spread their petals.

And here is something I would not have noticed if I had not come out to examine the flowers very closely – a bee, dazed by the colder weather.

Sometimes these days I feel the overwhelming weight of so many sadnesses all over this world of ours. But looking at these flowers, bringing my view down to something small, something contained, I can reset my emotions and thinking. Thank you, zinnias.

If you want any info about the lenses I bought, email me and I’ll give you details. I’m very happy with them (from my hobbyist point of view) as to results and to ease of use. I’m not getting any recompense from anyone for my opinions, I just thought I could save you some internet searching.