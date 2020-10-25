Neighborhood Reflections

Here are some photos from August, 2020. My husband and I were on an early-morning walk in Jenkintown, PA, maybe two miles from home. I took these photos in the shopping area around York Road and West Avenue.

I love photographing reflections. There is something about the idea of layered realities I like, plus…I just think the images are beautiful.

    Thanks for this interesting post. I am fascinated by reflections too. I tried to paint one this summer for a Window challenge and it was very difficult to get the unfocused, layered effect to look convincing.

