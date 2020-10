These four scenes are found within a few miles of my house. I drew them on a page in my sketchbook. The drawings were done in May 2020.

I’ll show you the drawings and then larger versions of the photos.

High Arch Bridge at Norristown Farm Park

Parking lot, Chestnut Hill College

Dairy Barn, Norristown Farm Park

Garage, Wyncote PA, near the Jenkintown train station