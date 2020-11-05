Small Imaginary Scenes on a Sketchbook Page

I often draw while watching TV or listening to an audio book. Sometimes I have a photo reference to depict in pen and ink, and other times…I just draw.
This page in my book is from May, 2020.
I often draw while watching TV or listening to an audio book. Sometimes I have a photo reference to depict in pen and ink, and other times…I just draw.
This page in my book is from May, 2020.
These fun, quirky sketches are awesome Claudia! So interesting to look at.
These are great. They make me think of a graphic novel so my brain wants to find the narrative connection between each of the images.
It’s really fun to do these unconnected tiny images. I thought the same thing, is there a story here? And amused myself trying to come up with one.
Thank you. They are fun to do, kind of stream of consciousness art!