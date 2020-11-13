Whole Lotta Tiny Tiles

In September 2020 I made about 200 tiny tiles to serve as art-drop-off items (if you wonder what I am talking about, I leave art items in the various places I go for people to find. I chronicle these activities on my personal blog, Sometimes You Get So Confused).

Anyway, here is a selection to view. For these tiles, I used low-fire clay, Velvet underglazes, and low-fire glazes, fired at cone 06. I think this combination shows off the sculptural qualities these tiles have.

