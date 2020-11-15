Ardmore Reflections

I enjoy taking photos of reflections and I especially like reflections in store windows. Here are some views I found in Ardmore, PA, when my husband and I took a walk there this summer.

As background, this area is a suburb on Philadelphia’s Main Line with a shopping district arrayed along Lancaster Avenue and extending a couple of blocks off it. I am very familiar with the area, having gone to college near here and then living a couple of miles away for several years.

If you want to see more of the area, I wrote a couple of posts about this outing on my personal blog. Look here – Ardmore Walk 1 and its companion posts, 2, 3, and 4, which follow it.)

There is always the question of what is real, and what is reflected, in this kind of photo. I like the uncertainty.

  • Closed store interior and street view.
  • I take a photo and capture myself taking a photo and all of what you see is not real, but images on glass…or maybe it is?
  • Lamp store .
  • Lamp store.
  • Lamp store.
  • Barber shop half a floor below street level.
  • Closed diner.
  • A different lighting store on a different street.

6 thoughts on “Ardmore Reflections

  4. Claudia McGill Post author

    The diner one is even more complex because I was able to photo through the window on the one side out through the front window, as well as getting reflections. And that barbershop, we were near there again not too long ago but I couldn’t get a photo – someone was getting a haircut!

