Ardmore Reflections

I enjoy taking photos of reflections and I especially like reflections in store windows. Here are some views I found in Ardmore, PA, when my husband and I took a walk there this summer.

As background, this area is a suburb on Philadelphia’s Main Line with a shopping district arrayed along Lancaster Avenue and extending a couple of blocks off it. I am very familiar with the area, having gone to college near here and then living a couple of miles away for several years.

If you want to see more of the area, I wrote a couple of posts about this outing on my personal blog. Look here – Ardmore Walk 1 and its companion posts, 2, 3, and 4, which follow it.)

There is always the question of what is real, and what is reflected, in this kind of photo. I like the uncertainty.

Closed store interior and street view.

I take a photo and capture myself taking a photo and all of what you see is not real, but images on glass…or maybe it is?

Lamp store .

Lamp store.

Lamp store.

Barber shop half a floor below street level.

Closed diner.

A different lighting store on a different street.