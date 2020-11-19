Postcards via Brayer

10 Replies

You may remember a recent post featuring the blue bunny ATC? Here are some postcards using the same technique. I put some random colors and shapes in acrylics, applied pretty thickly, and then I took the brayer to it.

I’ll let the results speak for themselves.

From August, 2020. Or maybe September.

10 thoughts on “Postcards via Brayer

  5. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. It’s really easy, as you can see, and the shapes can get your mind going. I also sometimes use the technique in starting paintings – I put different colors on the background and cover up the white paper or canvas that way rather than using a brush. It gives such nice layering, I think.

  7. Laura (PA Pict)

    These are all terrific. I know you don’t judge my brain’s wiring and don’t get offended by my interpretations of your art work so I will share that the last one made me think: “If a llama laid eggs”.

  10. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. More and more I believe the paint is in charge. I just give it a pair of hands to express itself. The change in attitude has lead to some interesting results, I think.

