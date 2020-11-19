Postcards via Brayer

You may remember a recent post featuring the blue bunny ATC? Here are some postcards using the same technique. I put some random colors and shapes in acrylics, applied pretty thickly, and then I took the brayer to it.
I’ll let the results speak for themselves.
From August, 2020. Or maybe September.
Lovely technique! I somehow arrived at printmaking using found material while looking at this! Your ATCs are in the post.
❤
I love the colors and textures!!
I love these. This technique sounds very interesting.
Thank you. It’s really easy, as you can see, and the shapes can get your mind going. I also sometimes use the technique in starting paintings – I put different colors on the background and cover up the white paper or canvas that way rather than using a brush. It gives such nice layering, I think.
Thank you, they are so fun, and really easy to do. I like the fact that I never know what I’ll get when I roll the brayer…
These are all terrific. I know you don’t judge my brain’s wiring and don’t get offended by my interpretations of your art work so I will share that the last one made me think: “If a llama laid eggs”.
I can’t stop laughing. Because this is a perfect title. In just about every way. Appropriate and creative. !!!
I love these. Let the paint take the lead. (K)
Thank you. More and more I believe the paint is in charge. I just give it a pair of hands to express itself. The change in attitude has lead to some interesting results, I think.